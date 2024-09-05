Ignoring a ranger, watch Yellowstone tourists get too close to a bear

This video shows Yellowstone tourists willfully ignoring a park ranger and putting themselves and the bear in danger.

Even if this bear is merely as smart as the average Yellowstone bear, getting too close can get you killed. They can open you up like a picnic basket. Why do people so actively ignore a dangerous situation? Shesh. The ranger's frustration is warranted.

Yellowstone National Park guidelines mandate that tourists and photographers stay at least 100 yards from bears and wolves for their own safety as well as the animals. In cases where that might not be possible, visitors are required to exercise enough common sense to create a safe environment for themselves and the animals. There have been numerous cases of tourists and photographers getting too close to the animals in Yellowstone National Park. Petapixel

