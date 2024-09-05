Is The Pornitor the worst-named computer peripheral in history?

The Pornitor [Amazon] is an otherwise normal 15.6" 1080-line USB-C dual display, graced by unremarkable specifications and an incredible name. Presumably a portmanteau of the words Portable and Monitor, it suggests English as a second language while landing at a point of impossible marketing honesty. And at the moment of posting, I find that there is a 10% off deal.

Nothing whatsoever in the listing hints at the possibility the seller knows what they have on their hands. One can hardly read innuendo into terms such as "full-featured ports", "VESA holes" and "easily mount it." But one can try.

