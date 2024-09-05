Karine Jean-Pierre eviscerates Doocy

When Fox stooge Steve Doocy asked a question, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre noticed a slight southern twang in his voice.

Fox has been trying to create a story where there is none again. They repeatedly discuss an accent they have imagined Vice President Kamala Harris has adopted. Having harped on this ridiculous non-thing, Fox is demonstrating how little conservative propaganda networks have to go on and how stupid they believe their viewers are. Jean-Pierre destroys Doocy.

Doocy: President Biden's approval rating is soaring.. Does it bother him that people are so pleased that he is retiring?



KJP: Am I hearing a little twang in your voice? pic.twitter.com/tAIpNv8y0A — Acyn (@Acyn) September 4, 2024

