Karine Jean-Pierre eviscerates Doocy

When Fox stooge Steve Doocy asked a question, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre noticed a slight southern twang in his voice.
Fox has been trying to create a story where there is none again. They repeatedly discuss an accent they have imagined Vice President Kamala Harris has adopted. Having harped on this ridiculous non-thing, Fox is demonstrating how little conservative propaganda networks have to go on and how stupid they believe their viewers are. Jean-Pierre destroys Doocy.
