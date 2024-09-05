Online museum dedicated to Internet-famous cats

This fun online museum showcases many of the internet's famous and beloved cats. The website is divided into areas for celebrity cats, fictional cats, cat memorials, funny cats, cat memes, and more.

The memorial section of the museum is my favorite because it contains some interesting historical cat stories from many decades ago. Here's a memorial for Tibs The Great, a loyal cat who kept a London post office free of mice and rats from 1950-1964. If you have a cat who's story you'd like to feature in the memorial page (or one of the other sections), you can submit it to the Cats of the Web museum.

From Cats of the Web: "Welcome to Cats of the Web, where the Internet's fluffiest overlords reign supreme! This is the purr-fect place to indulge in everything feline, from celebrity cat profiles to the most iconic memes that have ever graced your screen. Whether you're here to meet the dignified whiskers of fictional felines or just to bask in the glorious nonsense of cat memes, you're in the right place."



