Oreo-flavored Coke and Coke-flavored Oreos

The latest in a long line of weird-flavored Oreos is arriving next month, and it's bringing some friends.

The humble Oreo cookie is no stranger to mashups, but this time it's a mashup that goes in both directions. Coming soon is Oreo-flavored Coke Zero and Coke-flavored Oreos. 7/11 stores will also offer a frozen version of the Oreo Coke Zero

While the Oreo-flavored Coke Zero is self-explanatory, further description is required for the Oreo cookies. Coke's official site describes them this way:

The OREO® Coca‑Cola™ Sandwich Cookie features two signature chocolate basecakes paired with a Coca‑Cola taste, embossed with Coca‑Cola designs, with a smooth white-colored creme and studded with red edible glitter. Coca‑Cola® OREO™ Zero Sugar features a refreshing Coca‑Cola taste with flavorful, OREO cookie-inspired hints. Coca-Cola

Today I learned that the individual cookies are called "basecakes." Oddly, the description seems to differ from early reviews in the wild. Reviews on Sporked and Mashed describe one side as chocolate with Coke flavoring and the other as a golden Oreo with red coloring. Also, the red "edible glitter" is a Pop Rocks style candy to simulate carbonation. It seems like the production and marketing sides didn't coordinate.

In any case, they both sound delicious. They both officially go on sale on September 9th, but they appear to have arrived early in many locations, so keep an eye out.

