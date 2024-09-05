Six Flags thrill-seekers stranded 250 feet above ground in a storm

In this terrifying video from late August of 2024, a group of riders are shown stranded 250 feet in the air on a thrill ride called the Supergirl Sky Flight in Mexico during a storm. The ride is a circular tower where people sit in swings, and when it's up and running, the swings fly through the air 'round and 'round.

Unfortunately for these folks, they were dangling for 10 minutes, blowing around in the wind and rain underneath a menacing gray sky. This is definitely something these park-goers will never forget. This ride looks freaky enough as is when up and running normally. I'm amazed that the person filming this was able to hold the camera so steady while filming.

Luckily, everyone was evacuated and made it back down to safety with no injuries. This video was my reminder to never go on a ride during the rain. At least this wasn't an upside-ride, which would have been the worst kind of situation to be stuck and dangling in the rain.



See also: Mega Clown Swing: playground relic or death trap?