Saturn simulation takes you on a journey to the gas giant's core

This fun simulation places the viewer in a hypothetically indestructible suit and shows what it would be like to fall from outer space and into Saturn. Do not try this at home!

I didn't expect to get as anxious as I did, but even a simulation of falling through the strange conditions of Saturn's atmosphere is enough to make my heart race and make me hold my breath. The visceral effect that this video had on me made it exciting, though.

First, the video takes you through space, where you fall through a bunch of debris surrounding Saturn. When you enter through Saturn's atmosphere, you learn about all of the various chemical reactions that cause the different things you're viewing. Saturn does not have a solid surface like Earth. Instead, it consists mostly of swirling gasses and has a small, dense core made of rock and metal, surrounded by layers of metallic hydrogen and molecular hydrogen.

One thing I learned from this video is that hydrogen and helium liquify under the pressure of Saturn's extreme conditions, creating a "sea" that one would not want to fall into without the video's magical space suit. Surrounding Saturn's core is a sea of metallic hydrogen, which was my favorite layer to fall through due to its iridescent glow. Throughout the entire video you fall and fall until you reach Saturn's core, which could take a few to days to a harrowing few weeks.

