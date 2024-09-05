Small Dutch town invaded by gingers

Last week, a massive swarm of redheads descended upon the unsuspecting village of Tilburg in the Netherlands. The reason for the season was the annual Tilburg Redhead Days Festival, an affinity group gathering for the global minority known as Gingers.

Architecture student Ellen Linderstad told Reuters she spent more than 24 hours on trains and buses from Stockholm to get to the event as she doesn't meet many other redheads in Sweden. "It's really special to be in a place where all people have red hair, everywhere you look," the 21-year-old said. […] According to the organisers, more than 10,000 people from over half a dozen countries attended the three-day festival, signing up for photo shoots, speed-meeting events and a variety of workshops. Reuters

Redheads like my wife are a rare mutation among the human population, occurring with roughly the same frequency as intersex people. They also tend to feel more pain than other people. Gingers, I mean. As the festival organizers explain:

Recognition is about understanding and embracing why you are different from others. The average redhead is significantly different from the average fellow with a different hair color. Not only your hair color, but also your skin, your pain threshold, and your character are different. Recognize and learn why that is, and take advantage of it. Because the festival celebrates the uniqueness of people, it also attracts people who are different in other ways. Actually, everyone is different, and we celebrate that.

