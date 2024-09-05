This cat plays the keyboard really well

One of my favorite genres of music is 'humans and animals making music together'; a musician named "Prexton" is a master in this realm. He uploads duets where he plays various instruments—ukulele, electric guitar, acoustic guitar—alongside various internet animals singing, screaming, crying, flapping, stomping, and more. One of my absolute favorite Prexton mashups—which should be lauded as an exemplar of the genre—is where he plays acoustic guitar to the haunting sounds of a cat dubbed "Cat Zimmer," who plays the keyboard better than most humans I know. Here's the video with just Cat Zimmer on keyboard and Prexton on guitar. And here's a version that adds Bret Crow on bass. And finally, here's the whole crew along with Harry Andre Hansen on drums.

I agree with folks in the various comment sections who say the jam has vibes akin to Radiohead, Hans Zimmer, Pink Floyd, the Lights theme from Death Note, the music that plays during the credits of "The Last of Us," and something off Queensrÿche's Empire. I've been listening to the full band version on loop—it's so good! I desperately need a 3-minute version.

If you need to see human-animal mashups, here's a five-minute compilation of Prexton playing along with dogs, cats, a seal, a duck, and more! And for even more check out Prexton's YouTube or Instagram.

Previously:

• A Street Cat Named Bob – exclusive excerpt