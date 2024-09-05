This husky loves DuckTales – woo-oo!

Life is like a hurricane, here in Duc-berg! Race cars! Lazers! Aeroplanes! It's a Duck blur!

This beautiful husky with an excellent name goes full derp when her person sings the Ducktales theme song. Honestly, who can blame her? If you are having a lousy day Leia the husky will cheer you up.

As the kids say, it's a bop. This is the first time I have ever seen any dog more excited by a song than a walk.

Upon further review, it is entirely possible that Leia the husky is just an adorable goof who is super excited by anything her human says or does.

I need to give some attention to Leia's brother, Archer, who clearly has a very difficult life. Having to share is hard when you are a big, fluffy toddler.

By the way, if you haven't watched the DuckTales reboot, which had absurdly good voice talent like David Tennant and Danny Pudi, you are missing something great.

Previously: There may come a day when I don't find husky tantrums hilarious, but it is not this day.