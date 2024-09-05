Trump campaign memo threatening leakers is leaked

You have to love it when a memo from the boss saying you'll get fired for leaking info to the press is leaked to the media.

Indeed, the leak of Trump campaign co-managers Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles warning all staff not to talk to the press shows how much respect and authority they command. Trump seems to have spent most of his political career decrying leaks, but this is just comical.

Whether the memo warning against leaks was forward-looking or hindsight, it comes in the same day as a massive U.S. Dept. of Justice indictment. That bombshell includes allegations that several top pro-MAGA influencers with millions of followers were covertly and unwittingly paid by a Russia-funded media company in the U.S., as part of a Kremlin disinformation campaign to influence voters in the November election, in support of the Trump campaign. CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Evan Gold commented: "Probably just advising them not to wave their Fifth Amendment right to remain silent by talking to the press (even on background) … Not like they're worried about the Russian interference investigation or anything." "This is the political equivalent of Battening down the hatches," declared Latino GOP political consultant Mike Madrid via social media. When asked to explain his comment, Madrid remarked, "The Russian story has long legs and a lot of people are gonna get sucked up in it. Everyone on the Trump campaign will be one-person removed from the people involved – or involved themselves. This could rip a campaign apart." RawStory

