What does it mean to be a journalist?

I've given up on the MSM. They are incapable of holding Trump accountable. They hold Democrats to an unfair standard while letting Trump's absurdities, lies, vitriol, malevolence, and mental decline go unchallenged. His nonsensical word salads are given the same weight as a normal politician's thoughtful response. It's profoundly sad — I used to venerate the press and the difficult, crucial work they used to do.

Is this happening because their corporate masters are desperate to maximize profit? Or does their training make them so afraid of being tagged as "biased" that they're paralyzed, unable to comment on the obvious? In the end, the reason is irrelevant — the outcome is the same.

This story about a mid-level VP employed by the Washington Commanders is all over the press in the past day and is perfectly emblematic of everything that has gone wrong with journalism. Here's ESPN's version of what they're all reporting:

The Washington Commanders have suspended an employee who made comments about the team's players being anti-gay, accused Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones of being racist and anti-gay and called NFL commissioner Roger Goodell a "$50 million puppet." The team said it has suspended its vice president of content, Rael Enteen… for comments he made to an undercover reporter for the O'Keefe Media Group.

I read at least 10 articles covering this story. They all told the same story. But not one of them told The Actual Story. Notice the wording?

They referred to the woman who secretly recorded this guy as a "journalist." We don't know her identity, but we know she works for O'Keefe Media, which is not in any way a news outlet. O'Keefe is run by James O'Keefe, who also founded Project Veritas. He is a right wing provocateur, a gotcha "journalist" who specializes in sand-bagging people on live camera, hoping to get them to embarrass themselves, the Democratic Party or liberalism generally. Guess they forgot to mention that in their article.

Here's some more, if you can stand it:

He told the undercover reporter that, "over 50% of our roster is white religious, and God says, 'F— the gays."

"Undercover reporter?" That's like calling Mata Hari an undercover diplomat.

Maybe there was pushback out in the world, because today some MSM articles have been revised — this one from NBC Sports gives us a little more context for her brand of journalism:

Enteen was shown talking about players being homophobic and said some of them are "dumb as all hell" in a video taken by a hidden camera by O'Keefe Media during what appeared to be a date with a woman who works for the company.

Aha – at least now the word "journalist" has now been removed from her description. I could be wrong but I don't think real journalists pretend to connect with someone on Tinder, then secretly record them on their "date."

Was this some corrupt politician or evil mogul they went after? No — their target was just a mid-level guy who had his career burned down so these assholes could score teeny tiny points in the Culture War. Why can't the MSM just say that?