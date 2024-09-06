A salad recipe is causing a cucumber shortage in Iceland

This TikTok cucumber salad recipe is a big hit – if you can get some cucumbers.

Canadian TikToker Logan Moffitt, AKA "Cucumber Guy," posted about the "best way to eat a whole cucumber," starting with what would become his catchphrase: "Sometimes you need to eat an entire cucumber." He slices the cucumber with a mandoline directly into a quart takeout container, adds the ingredients, shakes it up, and eats it right out of the container.

The recipe is a huge hit, with over a million views. It has become especially popular in Iceland, where Icelandic influencers have posted their own versions. The BBC reports that it is so popular it has caused a cucumber shortage across the island nation.

The recipe has been such a hit that farmers in the country have been unable to keep up with spiralling demand, Iceland's farmers association – the Horticulturists' Sales Company (SFG) – told BBC News. While one supermarket chain – Hagkaup – questioned the link between demand and the trend, it conceded that purchases of cucumber had more than doubled. SFG's marketing director said that as things stand farmers in Iceland are not managing to keep up with surging consumer demand, but said she hopes supply will be back to normal "in a week or so". Kristín Linda Sveinsdóttir said the recipe had proven to be "really popular" and other ingredients in the recipe were selling out as well. BBC News

Logan puts the much-maligned but delicious MSG on everything, which I respect. Some of his recipes, however, call for one clove of garlic, which is absurd. The only recipe that should call for one clove of garlic is a recipe for one clove of garlic.

