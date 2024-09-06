Dick Cheney to vote for Kamala Harris

Republican former Congressperson Liz Cheney announced her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, will be voting for Kamala Harris.

Republicans who take a stand for what is truly important tend to find themselves derided by their party. The Cheney's make folks like Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene look like the ineffective clowns they are. The Republican coalition in Congress prefers these nut cases to anyone with backbone.

Former Rep. Liz Cheney revealed Friday that Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee, has secured the vote of powerful Republican who once held significant power in the White House. The Republican also happens to be Cheney's dad. "Dick Cheney will be voting for Kamala Harris," the former Wyoming representative said at the Texas Tribune Festival in Austin. Replied the moderator, "Wow." RawStory

The Cheneys supporting Harris, at the cost of her political career for Liz, really highlights the cowardice of conservatives who do or should recognize how terrible Trump is but can't bring themselves to vote against him at no personal cost whatsoever. — Jacob Grier (@jacobgrier.bsky.social) Sep 6, 2024 at 12:20 PM

