Flutist punished for blowing whistle

Hugh Rance is a Cork-based flute teacher—who, according to The Irish Times, recently filed a whistleblower report over getting paid too much. Specifically, Rance said, the state-funded music program that employed him had for years been paying him and his colleagues for music lessons that never happened because of student vacancies:

Rance, a veteran employee of the Cork Education and Training Board School of Music, claimed that he and some of his colleagues had been paid for an "enormous number" of teaching hours with student vacancies over the past five years. […] He told the Commission he calculated that his own teaching hours were 63 per cent vacant, costing the State in the region of €50,000 a year – calling it a "waste and misuse of public funds" and "gross mismanagement".

Rance raised the issue with management back in October 2023. But now he alleges that he has not been assigned any new students since the flutist first brought it up. Furthermore, he claims that the Cork Education & Training Board chief executive has also been harassing him with messages criticizing him for making his complaints.

I guess that's what happens when a flutist blows a whistle.

