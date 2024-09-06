Hunter Biden pleaded guilty to federal tax charges yesterday, denying cable news the pastel extravaganza of his forthcoming trial.

The judge, who is a Trump appointee, set a sentencing date for December 16. President Joe Biden's son could now face up to 17 years in prison for his crimes, which include tax evasion, filing fraudulent tax returns and failing to pay taxes. The judge also said he could also impose a hefty fine, perhaps as much as $1.3 million.

Hunter ultimately paid his $1.4m tax bill, so those numbers are unlikely even if the judge is partisan. A sentencing date of Jan 20 would have been funny, though.

Previously:

• Hunter Biden found guilty

• Hunter Biden turns the tables — subpoenas Donald Trump for 'vindictive' harassment

• Three felony charges for Hunter Biden, the president's tax-evading offspring