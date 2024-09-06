Nicole McLaughlin's 'Heel Punch' shoes are crafty and chic

Nicole McLaughlin is a designer who makes incredibly fun and playful sustainable fashion. Her work often upcycles everyday objects by transforming them into wearable items. I can't get over how cool these "Heel Punch" shoes are, which combine heart and star shaped, paper hole-puncher tools with a pair of cute, vintage looking high heels.

These shoes would be a fantastic conversation starter at parties. Plus, they're practical if you need to quickly get some arts and crafts done while also being dressed and ready for a night out on the town. The colorful hole punchers also look adorable, and take me back to when I was a kid and used to use hole punchers with cute shapes to make confetti and cards for people.

You can see more of McLaughlin's fabulous work on her instagram and website. I love how her work combines art, fashion, play, and is focused on being sustainable.

