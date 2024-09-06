Cat heads out on a POV adventure

Have you ever wondered what cats do when out and about on their own? The maker of this video had this very question, so they attached a camera to their cat's collar and let their kitty venture outside for the day.

My first thought when I watched this video was that the cat has a more exciting social life than I do. The cat mingles with lots of other outside cats, and some of the interactions involve hissing and pouncing, while others are full of love and cat kisses. I thought a day in the life of a cat would be a lot calmer, but I felt like I was watching a cat soap opera during this video (and I can't get enough of it).

The little captions describing the cat's activities and imaginary thoughts are one of my favorite parts of the video. This video is probably the best way that a human can experience what it's like to live a day in the life of a cat. Seeing the world from this cat's POV was an absurdly fun experience that made me feel like I was getting a sneak peak into a secret world.