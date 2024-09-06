Texas sues to unmask women who get abortions out of state

Texas is suing to block a new rule that protects the privacy of women who travel over state lines to receive an abortion. Attorney General Ken Paxton wants to know who they are—as a matter of "state investigative authority"—so they and anyone helping them leave the state may ultimately be prosecuted.

President Joe Biden, a Democrat, said in announcing the rule in April that no one should have their medical records "used against them, their doctor, or their loved one just because they sought or received lawful reproductive health care." The measure came in response to efforts by authorities in some Republican-led states that ban abortion, including Texas, to restrict out-of-state travel for abortion. So far, no criminal prosecutions or civil judgments have resulted from those efforts.

Goverment so small it not only gets to know where you are and what you're doing, but gets to know everything everyone else knows about those things in the service of physically controlling what you do.

Texas already struck out on a similar plan for drug users, but 2017 was three Supreme Court seats ago. As an administrative law judge said then, why isn't Texas charging people for gambling in Vegas, given that it's illegal in Texas?

