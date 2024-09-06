The NSA launches a podcast

In the era of "everyone has a podcast," it should not be surprising that the notoriously secretive National Security Agency now has one. In a play on the nickname "No Such Agency," the podcast is called No Such Podcast.



"NSA employees defend the nation every day, applying their expertise and work ethic to challenging, time-sensitive problems," said Sara Siegle, NSA's Chief of Strategic Communications. "Because it's sensitive, we can't talk about some of our work, but it's time to start telling more stories that we can talk about, sharing more of that expertise, and highlighting these incredible public servants." NSA

In case it wasn't already obvious that No Such Podcast is looking to create positive PR for the NSA, the first episode is about the use SIGINT (signals intelligence) in tracking down Osama Bin Laden.

This and a second episode about the importance of cybersecurity are available now in all the usual locations and on YouTube. They are already watching you, so you might as well watch them, right?

Previously: The NSA tweeted a response to Tucker Carlson's claim that the agency is spying on him