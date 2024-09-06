Trump's incoherent word salad elicits applause

Folks at the Economic Club of New York burst into applause after Donald Trump rambled incoherently.

NBC's Chris Hayes supplies a supercut of recent garbage Donald Trump has tried to pass off as clear thoughts on issues. The real capper is Trump's wildly nonsensical comments about child care getting applause from the Economic Club of New York. Every member should be ashamed.

But the real topper, he noted, was when Trump was asked today at an economic forum what specific legislation he'd support on child care reform, and he offered up this response.

"I was sitting down and somebody, we had Senator Marco Rubio and my daughter Ivanka were so impactful on that issue, it's a very important issue," said Trump. "But I think when you talk about the kind of numbers that I'm talking about, that, because childcare is childcare, you know, it's something you have to have it in this country, you have to have it. But when you talk about those numbers, compared to the kind of numbers that I'm talking about by taxing foreign nations at levels that they're not used to, but they'll get used to it very quickly. And it's not going to stop them from doing business with us, but they will have a very substantial tax where they send product into our country. Those numbers are so much bigger than any numbers that we're talking about, including childcare, that it's going to take care, I look forward to having no deficits within a fairly short period of time."

Trump proceeded to speak in the same vein for another minute, and concluded, "This is about America First. This is about Make America Great Again. We have to do it because right now we are a failing nation."