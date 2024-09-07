Boeing spokesperson gets snarky

Boeing has not been having a great year. The company has had multiple in-flight emergencies, dead whistleblowers, and a fraud conviction. Then there is Starliner. Starliner launched in June, but thruster issues stretched the eight-day mission into months as NASA and Boeing ran tests. When it was finally time to decide if the capsule was safe enough to risk the lives of astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams on a return trip, NASA voted a unanimous "no." Starliner would return without its crew. Boeing disagreed.

NASA's launch and landing commentary is always a combination of information and public relations. Last night, during Starliner's (thankfully) uneventful return, the landing commentary was a joint effort of both NASA and Boeing's communications teams. Boeing commentator Lauren Brennecke threw a little shade at the conclusion of the broadcast by closing with the following: "Starliner has once again proven herself a safe ride to and from space. On behalf of the entire Boeing team, welcome home, Calypso."

Under the circumstances, the snark feels unearned. Boeing cannot justify, "See, we told you it wouldn't blow up and kill everyone!" given how poorly Starliner has performed and the company's recent record of failure. Boeing's decision to sign a fixed-price contract for Starliner has been costly. However, that doesn't mean the decision to return Starliner home empty wasn't the right one.

Previously: NASA deals huge blow to Boeing, Starliner crew to return with SpaceX