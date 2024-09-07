House crushed by tree on market for $500k

A house cut in half by a falling tree is on the market for $500k. No significant repairs have been made: you are getting half a house for half a million dollars. Welcome to real estate in Los Angeles, 2024.

The one-bedroom, one-bathroom bungalow in suburban Monrovia, northeast of Los Angeles, was crushed by a tree in May with two renters and two dogs inside. There were no injuries, but a fence and most of the roof were mangled. Now what's left of the property — with missing walls, hanging wires and no ceilings — is for sale at $499,999. Listing agent Kevin Wheeler quipped to the Los Angeles Times that it's an "open-concept floor plan."

He adds: "There's been a lot of interest so far because demand is so high and inventory, especially at this price, is so low."

Neither the Times or the A.P. link to the damned listing or even have the address. Here it is: "Lots of meat left on the bone for investors."