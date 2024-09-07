House crushed by tree on market for $500k

A house cut in half by a falling tree is on the market for $500k. No significant repairs have been made: you are getting half a house for half a million dollars. Welcome to real estate in Los Angeles, 2024.
The one-bedroom, one-bathroom bungalow in suburban Monrovia, northeast of Los Angeles, was crushed by a tree in May with two renters and two dogs inside. There were no injuries, but a fence and most of the roof were mangled.
Now what's left of the property — with missing walls, hanging wires and no ceilings — is for sale at $499,999.
Listing agent Kevin Wheeler quipped to the Los Angeles Times that it's an "open-concept floor plan."
He adds: "There's been a lot of interest so far because demand is so high and inventory, especially at this price, is so low."
Neither the Times or the A.P. link to the damned listing or even have the address. Here it is: "Lots of meat left on the bone for investors."
~Miracle on Mountain~ A flat and abated lot / partial structure ready for new construction or rebuild. Did you see on TV the home destroyed by an old stone pine? Perhaps miraculously, no one was hurt. But the house was 100 years old and red tagged. Pricing based on 249 N Mountain Avenue Monrovia, and with seller open to carrying the note – a construction loan may not be necessary. Lots of meat left on the bone for investors. Already a great location and as Monrovia rezones could this be next? Build your dream. It was always destiny.