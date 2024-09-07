The trailer for "Flow" shows a different kind of buddy animal film

The beginning of the Flow trailer could be a sequel to Stray or Little Kitty, Big City, both cat video games I loved. Instead, it introduces us to a cast of non-anthropomorphized animal characters in a gorgeous CGI film. It begins with a flood and a scared, wet cat. The cat finds refuge on a boat and finds… a capybara. Now you have my attention, Flow. The cat and capybara are joined by a lemur, a dog, and a bird of some kind. (Sorry, I am terrible at identifying birds.)

The world seems to be coming to an end, teeming with the vestiges of a human presence. Cat is a solitary animal, but as its home is devastated by a great flood, he finds refuge on a boat populated by various species, and will have to team up with them despite their differences. In the lonesome boat sailing through mystical overflowed landscapes, they navigate the challenges and dangers of adapting to this new world. Unifrance

The cat is animated incredibly well, and the whole thing looks spectacular. The trailer and the entire film are dialogue-free. Flow has a 100% fresh rating from critics and will be released in the US on November 22nd, starting in New York and LA. Also, I would absolutely play this if it were a game.

