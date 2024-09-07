Woman started wildfires so she could flirt with sexy firefighters

A 44-year-old woman from Tripoli, Greece, was sentenced to three years imprisonment after deliberately starting two wildfires. Local media reports that she wanted to flirt with the sexy firefighters responding to douse the blazes, which did not spread far before being put out.

The fire department there announced the arrest of "a Greek citizen, who is responsible for causing two fires on farmland, intentionally and repeatedly (on August 24th and 25th), in the area of Kerasitsa, in the Municipality of Tripoli in Arcadia."

Greece has suffered a bad wildfire season, according to Reuters. An earlier case saw a 51-year-old man arrested on suspicion of causing three fires on farmland, for which he was fined $1,550. In that case, there was no suggestion of a sexy firefighters motive.

I know the app is called "Tinder" but it's not meant to be taken literally.

Previously:

• Could wild horses save us from wildfires?

• Video: Maui wildfires caused by downed powerlines

• Man who claimed wildfires were a government conspiracy was setting them himself