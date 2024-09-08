A playlist of every "Now That's What I Call Music" compilation

Now That's What I Call Music! is the umbrella title for a series of compilation albums comprising songs already huge hits. Created in 1983 by Virgin Records and launched in the UK and Ireland, the Now! music series eventually spun off to other countries and genre-specific subsets—many of which also went on to become gold—or platinum-selling albums on their own.

Now (see what I did there?), someone has compiled the tracklisting for all 114 volumes of Now That's What I Call Music! and turned them into a single, 4500-plus-song-long Spotify playlist. (Technically, several other albums have been released since this playlist was first compiled in 2023, but I think 114 volumes of pop song hits should be more than enough to suffice for most people.)

But wow, yeah, these albums were huge sellers! What a stupidly brilliant cash cow from the record labels. It takes a certain kind of genius to think, "Hey, ya know how we already signed exploitative deals with all these musicians, and we're already making bank off of them? What if we take everyone's most popular songs and re-release them all together as a separate album and make even more money?!"

It's an evil genius, for sure, but I suppose a genius nonetheless.