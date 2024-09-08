Again with the ominous threats of violence from Trump

As the seas worsen and the Trump Campaign continues to founder, convicted felon and adjudicated sexual abuser Donald Trump promises violence if he loses and an end to democracy.

When Trump says things that do hang together as a coherent thought and aren't just his "weave" of brain fever windmill shark electrocutions, the things he says are scary, and we should be scared. Trump threatens violence is he loses, although I am sure the New York Times will spin that into some "promises a peaceful transition of power (if he wins)" article.

Trump, who spoke in Mosinee, Wisconsin, was called out by CNN for a "lie" about transgender kids. But he also made another statement that caught the attention of political observers on social media, including actress Bette Midler. "I better win or you're gonna have problems like we've never had. We may have no country left," Trump said at his weekend swing-state rally. "This may be our last election. You want to know the truth? People have said that. This could be our last election." … The statement was flagged by Republican Voters against Trump, and Midler responded, saying, "Trump is threatening us, and he means it." "If he doesn't win, he will call for Civil War. Kamala has to win in a landslide so this pig is faced with the truth: Most Americans despise him and everything he stands for," the actress added. RawStory

Trump is threatening us, and he means it. If he doesn't win, he will call for Civil War. Kamala has to win in a #LANDSLIDE so this pig is faced with the truth: Most Americans despise him and everything he stands for. https://t.co/VpkEQsRKgR — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) September 7, 2024

