Is your CarPlay still wired? Ditch the cable for this wireless CarPlay adapter!

TL;DR: The plug-and-play OTTOCAST adapter turns wired CarPlay into wireless, allowing for hands-free navigation, calls, and more for $50!

Don't you just love how convenient Apple CarPlay is? It makes navigating your way to the beach simple and skipping songs so easy. Unfortunately, there's just one thing we really dislike about it: how you have to plug in your iPhone to your car just to use CarPlay. Ugh!

Lucky for you, the Ottocast U2-AIR wireless CarPlay adapter is here to save the day! The Ottocast plugs into your vehicle, so your iPhone doesn't have to — aka, your wired system is about to get a wireless upgrade. Now, a new open-box model is on sale for only $49.99, 44% off the typical price of $89!

Bring the wireless experience to your CarPlay

Say goodbye to the wired life when you add the Ottocast CarPlay adapter to your vehicle. No console modification is needed to add this sleek car accessory to your car — just USB-A or USB-C cables, which are included for a simple, plug-and-play setup.

It's compatible with over 800 different vehicles and takes as little as 7 seconds to connect your iPhone to this adapter. Once paired, your device will automatically connect to CarPlay whenever your engine starts!

You'll have four control options once you add the OTTOCAST to your car. Command Siri to text your friends that you're pulling up to the pre-game with pizza, use the touchscreen feature to scroll through your Spotify Daylist when you're parked, or enjoy wheel control or knob operation to skip annoying songs as you're cruising.

You're saving 44% on this CarPlay adapter, essentially, since its packaging is imperfect. This item was likely excess store inventory or customer returns and is verified to be in new condition and repacked in a clean box.

There's no need to connect your iPhone directly to your car ever again. Enjoy a wireless CarPlay experience when you get the Ottocast wireless CarPlay adapter, available for $49.99!

StackSocial prices subject to change.

