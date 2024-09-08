Trump thanks the Supreme Court for overturning Roe v. Wade

No longer flip-flopping about women's rights, adjudicated sexual abuser Donald Trump is thanking the Supreme Court for, as he sees it, bravely revoking them.

We find ourselves in a shocking state of seeing women's rights reduced. The folks celebrating this are also looking forward to restricting people based on more than gender, but they certainly have nasty plans to continue down that road as well. As Trump found himself losing support from a key element of his base, the evangelicals who like an anti-abortion sexual abuser when he backed away from supporting a total abortion ban in Florida, he is back to taking credit.

It could not take courage to have stripped citizens of long-held rights if it was publicly supported. This issue alone, regardless of the other horrible plans Trump and his Heritage Foundation's Project 2025 goons have in store, should be enough to kill his campaign in a landslide.

