Boeing caves to avoid strike. Still no word on who will fix the planes

Beleaguered Boeing has conceded a 25% pay raise and many other concessions in an agreement union leaders say is "the best contract we've negotiated in our history."

After successfully landing its uncrewed due to safety issues, Starliner, Boeing has also managed to keep its union workers at their jobs. How long Boeing will continue to exist as a going concern remains unclear. Having lost tens of billions of dollars in the last five years, mounting debt, and increasing supply chain problems, at least Boeing won't have a strike to deal with. Boeing says they'll be around for generations, so there is that.