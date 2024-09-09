Donald Trump's "best people" will not vote for him again

The Harris campaign has released an ad showcasing that Donald "adjudicated sexual abuser" Trump has lost the support of all his "best people."

I hope all the Republicans who have experienced a Trump administration and said "no" at least give moderates more room to abandon the sinking GOP's ship. These folks, Mike Pence at the front of the line, all worked with Trump to do horrible things, but even they can no longer stand by him. Screwing people over inside the rules seems just fine, but Donald colors so far outside the lines they can't stand by him any longer.

"The Best People" features the voices of Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, National Security Advisor John Bolton, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley. It is part of a $370 million digital and television advertising package the Harris campaign plans to unroll between Labor and Election days. A press release announcing the campaign ad rollout includes comments from, among others, former Trump White House Chief of Staff, Homeland Security Secretary, and U.S. Marine Corps General John Kelly. RawStory

