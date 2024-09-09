Gallery has 10,000 polished spoons and a sparkling "spoondelier"

I love niche museums that are dedicated to one specific thing. The Mississippi Spoon Gallery, which came onto my radar through Atlas Obscura, is a lovely collection of over 10,000 spoons, both new and old. They say they are the world's largest souvenir spoon collection on display.

This unique museum located in Davenport Iowa was created by Cammie Pohl, who became obsessed with collecting rare utensils over 3 decades ago when her great-grandmother gave her a set of antique spoons. If you'd like to donate any old spoons to the museum, you can do so through the museum's website here.

From Atlas Obscura:

"Among the highlights here are spoons from the Chicago World's fair of 1893 and 1933, spoons designed for both the U.S. Army and Navy, spoons from the Iowa State Fair, and spoons for Queen Victoria and Queen Elizabeth II's. Perhaps most visually striking is the "spoondelier," a chandelier made of gleaming tableware hanging from the ceiling."

