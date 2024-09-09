Generic e-bike chargers deemed dangerous

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is warning e-bike users to steer clear of generic "universal" chargers for their rides unless they've been specifically tested with it: "Chargers marketed as "universal" or suitable for general categories of micromobility devices may fit into your device but still be incompatible with it."

From the statement: Each micromobility battery has specific charging needs that require the use of a compatible charger. Chargers with descriptions such as "suitable for use with e-bikes" or "suitable for use with X brand e-bikes" may be incompatible with your device. Using an incompatible charger can cause the battery to ignite and result in a serious fire. Between January 1, 2023 and May 16, 2024, CPSC received 156 reports of fire and thermal incidents involving "universal" chargers for micromobility products, including reports of serious injuries and property damage. On September 5, 2024, CPSC issued a press release warning the public of the fire hazard posed by certain makes and models of these chargers. Use only the charger provided with your micromobility device.

The commission recommends "contacting the manufacturer of your device for information about compatible replacement chargers" and offers tips to avoid fires: first, unplug the charger once your device is charged, don't leave it on for extended periods of time in any case, and don't leave it on when you're not present or asleep.





