Gun owners urged to stop storing firearms in ovens after overheated pistol fired five rounds

Happiness may be a warm gun, but this one couldn't take the heat. Firefighters in Chesterfield, Virginia, responded to a reported explosion only to find it caused by a gun left in an oven. The owner had forgotten to remove it before turning the appliance on.

"Please do not store guns or anything else in your oven," Chesterfield Fire and EMS said in a social media post, suggesting a gun safe instead. [via WWBT]

This is not quite an isolated occurence. In 2018, a gun owner was shot by their own firearm after having left it in an oven. As Carla wrote then:

In the process of trying to secure the gun, Garlock forgot to put on an oven mitt and burned himself. He was also struck twice with bullets. Lucky for him he was "severely injured" but is doing okay.

Local news affiliate WWBT posted a report on the freshly fricaseed firearm, embedded below