iPhone 16 pinker than ever

The iPhone 16 series, with Plus, Pro and Pro Max editions alongside the base model, were announced today by Apple. Top of the bullet list are a new A18 processor, camera upgrades, improved battery life, and integration with Apple's new AI software, which it calls Apple Intelligence. The Pro comes in bronze! Sorry, "desert titanium." It looks paler in normal light than the product shot above; it is hardly the "Zune" brown rumored. Were you … hoping for that?

Featuring a new 48MP Fusion camera with a faster quad-pixel sensor that enables 4K120 fps video recording in Dolby Vision, these new Pro models achieve the highest resolution and frame-rate combination ever available on iPhone. Additional advancements include a new 48MP Ultra Wide camera for higher-resolution photography, including macro; a 5x Telephoto camera on both Pro models; and studio-quality mics to record more true-to-life audio. The durable titanium design is strong yet lightweight, with larger display sizes, the thinnest borders on any Apple product, and a huge leap in battery life — with iPhone 16 Pro Max offering the best battery life on iPhone ever.

The AI looks carefully tailored to the Apple experience: relatively unambitious, strictly focused, highly polished.

With systemwide Writing Tools, users can adjust notes or emails to be more friendly, more concise, or add a more professional tone to their writing; check for grammar, word choice, and sentence structure; and summarize selected text to make it more digestible. In the Notes and Phone apps, users can also record, transcribe, and summarize audio. When a recording is initiated while on a call in the Phone app, participants are automatically notified, and once the call ends, Apple Intelligence generates a summary to recall key points.

But it's stuff like "frame-by-frame cinema-quality color grading for 4K120 fps in Dolby Vision" that gets my attention.

Both Pro models feature four new studio-quality mics that preserve true-to-life recorded sounds, and video can now be captured in Spatial Audio for immersive listening with AirPods, Apple Vision Pro, or a surround sound system. The iPhone 16 Pro lineup also introduces creative new ways to edit video sound with Audio Mix — allowing users to adjust their sound after capture to focus on the voice of the person on camera, make it sound like the video was recorded inside a professional studio, or position vocal tracks in the front and environmental noises in surround sound. With wind noise reduction, powerful machine learning (ML) algorithms reduce unwanted noise for better audio quality.

I really like the pink color that the base model comes in. Now I want Blossom Titanium.