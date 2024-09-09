It's time to upgrade your dinosaur-age laptop to this HP EliteBook!

TL;DR: This HP EliteBook 840 G6 is the laptop upgrade you never knew you needed, now available for $299.99 (reg. $499)!

Aw, come on! Your clunky dinosaur-age laptop is already dying within 10 minutes of you sitting down at your favorite café. Unfortunately, after combing through your work bag, you realized you forgot to pack your laptop's lifeline: the charger. Oof.

We're not gonna lie. That relic you call a laptop looks like it belongs in the Natural History Museum, and believe it or not, there are laptops that last longer than an hour. Want a device you can bring anywhere with reliable all-day battery? This HP EliteBook is the ideal affordable laptop upgrade, comes with Windows 11 Pro, and is available for $299.99 (reg. $499)!

Refurbished? More like new-to-you

Wondering how this HP EliteBook so affordable? That's because it's refurbished, but that doesn't mean it's used — far from it. This laptop was awarded a Grade "A" rating, meaning it'll arrive in near-mint condition with minimal wear, no scratches on its display, and at least 80% battery health.

Shopping refurbished is smart for your wallet, but that also means we only have limited inventory for this HP laptop. Don't wait too long to snatch up this deal while you can!

The ultimate laptop for multitaskers

Whether you're a writer like Nick Carraway, studying like Peter Parker, or running a business like Logan Roy, this HP EliteBook is perfect for multi-tasking or running demanding software like Adobe Photoshop or Premiere, Microsoft apps, ChatGPT, and more.

Its Intel Core i5 and 16GB of RAM can banish lagging while running apps like Word or Excel, while the 14 hours of battery life mean you can bring it to and from the office or your local coffee shop without stressing about forgetting to pack its charger.

Check out what else this HP laptop is equipped with:

512GB of storage: To hold all your writing samples, important files, photos, and more

Windows 11 Pro: Microsoft's latest OS to help with multitasking and provide extra device security

14-inch display: With 1920 x 1080 resolution so all your graphics and videos are crisp

Sleek design: It'll fit nicely in your work bag or backpack without taking much room

Ditch your laptop from the dark ages and get this near-mint HP EliteBook 840 for $299.99 (reg. $499) before it disappears forever — inventory is limited!

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.