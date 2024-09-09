New Retroid Pocket gaming handhelds officially support Linux

Retroid's Pocket Mini and Pocket 5 gaming handhelds come with official support for Linux, including Armbian and the all-in-one retrogaming distro Batocera. I love the little 4:3 AMOLED display on the Mini–what's the largest OLED in that aspect ratio you can buy? There are bare-bones 8-inchers on Ali Express for reasonable prices but everything larger is either LCD or not 4:3.

The Mini is $200 and the Pocket 5 $250. The price reflects the high-end specs; if you're just wanting to SNES on the go, there no reason to spend more than $90 or whatever on Retroid's own well-reviewed 2S. I found a big thread on Reddit packed with info, discussion and useful links.

