Nike marketing gets it 100% wrong

Perhaps "Venice Beach" sounded edgy and exciting to Nike's ad buyer, but they should have checked the exact location of their billboards.

As a resident of the neighborhood where these billboards were placed, I can say that Nike has achieved a new level of obtuse cluelessness. Barbie may have been filmed right there, but real life does not provide the neighbors filmed in this with any such false utopia. The wall where Nike ads are posted surrounds a lot, which was made vacant due to a dramatic fire that started in an adjacent tent.

Shacked Magazine usually covers surfers and skaters doing their thing with excellent photos and video but frequently hits local news better than any other sources on the Westside.

