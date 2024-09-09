Police: "no reports" of JD Vance's imaginary pet bar-be-ques

Republican candidate for Vice President JD Vance is falsely claiming people are having their pets kidnapped and eaten in Springfield, Ohio.

JD Vance picked up a story from social media about someone claiming they know someone who knows someone who knows about a thing. Claiming migrants are eating people's pets in Springfield required the police to debunk his claims. Others have also picked up on this gross attack on people seeking asylum, and there are now claims of people eating park ducks in Georgia as well.

Screenshot

A social media post originally from a Springfield Facebook group went viral nationally in recent days. The original poster did not cite first-hand knowledge of an incident. Instead they claimed that their neighbor's daughter's friend had lost her cat and found it hanging from a branch at a Haitian neighbor's home being carved up to be eaten.

The poster also claimed "Rangers" and police told them that "they have been doing it" at Snyder Park, too, with ducks and geese. Springfield Police said they were aware of the social media post but that this was "not something that's on our radar right now." The post received tens of thousands of impressions. Springfield News-Sun

