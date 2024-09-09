Tide, who? Your clothes can smell like Australian sandalwood with this laundry package!

TL;DR: Have your clothes smell like fresh Australian sandalwood when you upgrade your laundry routine with the Laundry Sauce Essentials Package, now $59.99 (reg. $119)!

Laundry might seem like a pesky task you do once a week (fingers crossed). Sort your clothes, toss 'em in, and throw in a Tide pod to clean the stains and get rid of the BO. But hold up! They say it's the little things in life that matter, so why not give your laundry experience an upgrade with the Laundry Sauce Essentials Package?

Instead of having your clean laundry lose its fresh scent the minute you put it in your dresser, you could give your clothes a gorgeous scent of Australian sandalwood with this laundry set. It comes with detergent pods, dryer sheets, and an advanced in-wash scent booster for $59.99 (reg. $119)!

Your weekly laundry day, but better

We'll admit that this is definitely more expensive than the standard Tide or big grocery brand pods you'd normally buy to get your laundry done, but who wants to have their clothes smell exactly like everyone else's? Not us.

Rather than spritzing cologne just to replicate the fresh laundry scent (and potentially overdoing it), the Laundry Sauce package does it for you. Imagine drifting into the office or a party smelling like earthy, comforting Australian sandalwood — which is created with natural and responsibly sourced ingredients.

But don't worry! This laundry set cleans as well as it makes you smell incredible. Check out what you'll get with your order:

Performance Laundry Pods: Offering 4x the cleaning power so it can tackle deep stains while leaving a delicious, warm fragrance. It'll even enhance your clothing color's brightness with its bio-enzyme formula — no yellowish whites here!

Advanced In-Wash Scent Booster: Throw these tiny beads into the washing machine to enhance the Australian sandalwood scent. They'll dissolve in any temperature wash and are safe for all fabrics and machines.

Anti-Static Luxury Dryer Sheets: The last part of this set is to seal in the delightful fragrance, all while keeping your clothing free of pesky static and softening them.

Give your laundry experience a touch of luxury by getting the Laundry Sauce Essentials Package in Australian sandalwood for $59.99!

