A nerve-wracking climb down the world's worst ladder design

James Kingston climbs terrifyingly high buildings, cranes, and structures for fun and then uploads the videos to YouTube. In this particular video, Kingston shows what it's like to climb down a poorly designed ladder on the side of a skyscraper. The ladders bars are spaced too far apart to comfortably climb down, and they are also tiny, making it nearly impossible to support oneself with.

Not only does Kingston film himself on top of the scary skyscraper ladder and keep his calm the whole time, but he is also casually barefoot, standing on what I assume is hot metal. Just watching this video made me break out into a sweat. It baffles me that this dude is able to hang onto these metal rods with his bare hands.

When a guy who gladly climbs up and down cranes without any safety equipment decides a ladder is dangerous, it's obvious that he's not playing around. I had to take some deep breaths after this doozy of a video.



