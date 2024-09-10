Engineer creates living furniture: The table that walks to you

Giliam de Carpentier, a programmer at Guerrilla Games, built a 12-legged coffee table that walks liked a scuttling crab. It's called the Carpentopod, and its legs were evolved than directly designed.

He writes:

"The Carpentopod leg linkage itself was generated by some software I wrote that evolved thousands of virtual generations of leg variations by having them compete against each other. To select which ones were best, each variation got assigned a 'fitness' score based on its walking speed, clearance and material use. I also rewarded extra points to variants that had leg tips which moved more horizontally and more smoothly during the lowest third of their cycle to make it favor solutions in which a group of three legs would work together to minimize bobbing and foot slip.

It can be wirelessly directed with a remote control.

Previously:

• Making a Cyberpunk Diorama with Arduino Light Control

• I have an Arduino and Intro to Making class on Skillshare and here's a great deal on a subscription