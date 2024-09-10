Even the Honest Trailer is more Borderlands than I can watch

After The Last of Us proved video game adaptions can be actual, compelling entertainment, Borderlands said no.

It is fun how the Honest Trailer steps through worn-out trope after worn-out trope and then gets into things like lousy editing, half-hearted acting, and god-awful effects. The editors decided it was time to make everyone look terrible, so they overachieved.

One of the biggest video game franchises deserved better.

Previously:

• The Borderlands movie succumbs to the video game adaptation curse