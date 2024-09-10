FTC urged to stop companies paywalling hardware you already bought

At Techdirt, Karl Bode reports on efforts to get the Federal Trade Commission to do something about companies that ruin hardware with software updates. Some will remove features or limit functionality; some will outright turn what you bought into a brick to avoid the costs of maintenance or to get you shopping for more. Bode cites two recent strikes—Peloton adding a $95 fee to its bikes "for no coherent reason" and the Snoo smart basinet suddenly paywalling key features—as examples of a growing problem.

In a letter sent last week to key FTC officials, a coalition of seventeen different groups (including Consumer Reports, iFixit, and US PIRG) requested that the agency take aim at several commonplace anti-consumer practices, including "software tethering" (making hardware useless or less useful later via firmware update), or the act of suddenly locking key functionality behind subscriptions: Both practices are examples of how companies are using software tethers in their devices to infringe on a consumer's right to own the products they buy. While the FTC has taken some limited actions with regard to this issue, a lack of clarity and enforcement has led to an ecosystem where consumers cannot reliably count on the connected products they buy to last.

How qaint the term "nickel-and-diming" has become. If only! Even "Dollar and pounding" loses a zero or two to reality, though it does arrive as pleasantly kinetic innuendo.