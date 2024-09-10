Hilarious chicken has ulterior motive when she "protects" kitties' food from the house dog (video)

There are guard dogs, and then there are guard chickens, such as the feathered sentry below who won't let the family dog get near his cat mates' food.

As two cats enjoy a meal, their 65-pound farm dog keeps trying to snatch some of the feline kibble for himself. But there's no way he can get past Betty, the house chicken, who protects the food as if it were her own.

And, well, turns out the food kinda is her own — after the doggo finally gives up, Betty joins the kitties to treat herself to her share of the cat food. Nice going, chicken!

(See the TheGoodPlaceFarm video here.)

Via ParadePets

Previously: A chicken scolds a hen who doesn't know where her egg is supposed to go in this funny video

