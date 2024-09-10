JD Vance doubles down on his blood libel against Haitians

Knowing he has no proof, JD Vance claims "many inquiries" about Haitian people stealing and cooking pets and admits the reports may be false.

Who is next? Jewish people? Italians? Irish? Republican candidate for Vice President is digging his hole deeper. Vance keeps standing by widely debunked claims, repeating vile racist remarks. Is this just an attempt to distract from his master's upcoming debate performance or another scandal?

Inquiries? That's bullshit. If someone lost their pet and thought someone had taken it, they'd call the cops, not a Senator's office. Remember that the Springfield Police say no, and there are no reports of this. If anyone has called Vance's office, it's people who read these idiotic social media broadcasts and get scared.

Previously:

• Police: 'no reports' of JD Vance's imaginary pet bar-be-ques