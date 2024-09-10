JD Vance says Trump's fake electors should choose the President

JD Vance, the eager running mate of the felon he calls "America's Hitler," says he would not have certified the 2020 election. Instead, he would have ordered fake electors to pick the President and then "ask the country to have a debate about what actually matters." What that means is anyone's guess.

Q. Would you have certified the 2020 election? JD Vance: No. "I would have asked the states to submit alternative slates of electors and ask the country to have a debate about what actually matters."

Liz Cheney commented:

Let's be clear: This is illegal and unconstitutional. The American people had voted. The courts had ruled. The Electoral College had met and voted. The Governor in every state had certified the results and sent a legal slate of electors to the Congress to be counted. The Vice President has no constitutional authority to tell states to submit alternative slates of electors because his candidate lost. That is tyranny. Our institutions held on Jan 6 because Mike Pence refused to violate his oath to the Constitution. Trump picked JD Vance because Vance will do whatever Trump wants, including violating the Constitution. They are both far too dangerous to serve. It's our duty to stop them.

