Joseph's Machines turns bathtime into a human car wash

This surreal looking bathing contraption by Joseph's Machines does all the washing for you. All one must is sit back in the tub, relax, and get whacked in the face by various cleaning supplies.

This unique cleaning contraption consists of a giant wooden wheel affixed with sponges, scrub brushes, bars of soap, and other supplies on long sticks. These spin round and round and clean the bather as it rotates.

There's even a shampoo bottle that uses the help of a red toy car to top over and spill on the bath taker's head. After all the time and planning it must have taken to build this incredible thing, bath time becomes a pretty much effortless (but probably not pain-free) experience.

My personal least favorite thing about bathing is the temperature change I must endure when I stand up to get out. What I really need is a contraption that wraps a warm towel around me immediately after I emerge from the bath.

