Lists of the most bizarre items left by hotel guests and oddest room service requests

According to the new Hotel Room Innsights Report, some of the most unusual items left behind in hotels include pet lizard, baby chick, a $6 million watch, car tire, and construction pipes.

Absent-minded guests also "forgot two full-leg casts and 10% of hotels reported that guests left behind their dentures," the report states.

The report also reveals some of the more unusual room service requests, such as:

* An Evian-filled bathtub so a child can bathe in the purest water

* Customized allergen menu for their pet, i.e., gluten free, dairy free, etc.

* Burnt toast

* A caviar hot dog

* Fresh goat milk

* 4lbs of bananas

* A high five from a team member to ensure their room service request was read



I hope those guests were good tippers.

