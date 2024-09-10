Man browsing Google Maps may have made big scientific discovery

Joël Lapointe was exploring Google Maps to prepare for a camping trip when he stumbled upon something that likely has real scientific significance. Looking at Marsal Lake in Quebec, Canada's Côte-Nord region, he noticed a strange spherical structure. Lapointe asked geophysicist Pierre Rochette of the Centre de recherche en géosciences de l'environnement (CEREGE) to take a peek.

"Looking at the topography, it's very suggestive of impact," Rochette told CBC.

The formation, long thought to be the result of explosive volcanic activity long ago, may actually have been the site of an ancient asteroid impact.

From IFL Science:

Looking at samples taken from the site, the team identified silicates, abundant magnetite, sulfides, and zircons, all promising indications of impact melt rock. Based on levels of erosion, the team estimates that the impact could have taken place between 450 and 38 million years ago. "Based on the already available preliminary evidence, Lake Marsal seems to be a serious candidate to become the 11th confirmed impact structure from Quebec," the team wrote, adding "confirmation of impact origin may be gained from the available sampling or else may wait for a future dedicated expedition."

